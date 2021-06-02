Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$47.82, with a volume of 270,086 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEP.UN shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.69.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.73%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.