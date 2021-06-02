Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,576 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. 21,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.