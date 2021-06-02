Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

