Bull Street Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.