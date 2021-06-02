BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $509,500.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

