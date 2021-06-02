Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,929. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of -0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.