Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.35. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 97,610 shares trading hands.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.