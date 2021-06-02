Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 173,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HOPE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 16,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

