Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 42,250 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 0.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.28.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

