Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,097. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

