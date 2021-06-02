Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 234.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,731,490 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,923. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.