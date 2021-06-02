Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 51,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24.

