Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,257. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

