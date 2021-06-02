Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCVT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43.

