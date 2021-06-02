Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $550.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

