Camden Capital LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $381.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

