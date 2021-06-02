Camden Capital LLC Sells 30 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.