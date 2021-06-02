Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) shares rose 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 45,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 103,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products in the United States. It provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website and vending machines, and other medical professionals. The company was formerly known as Canbiola Inc and changed its name to Can B Corp.

