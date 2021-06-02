Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,906 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 1.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $121,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

NYSE CM traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $119.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.