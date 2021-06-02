Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 29th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.12. 48,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.22. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

