Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded up C$0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.67. 4,519,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,713. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,875 shares of company stock worth $7,123,548.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.