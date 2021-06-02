Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.34 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

