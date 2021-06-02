Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

