Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share.

Shares of CGC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

