Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Lowered to Buy at Cfra

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$75.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEED. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.33.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE:WEED traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,735. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.