Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.06. 3,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.