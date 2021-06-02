Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce $81.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $346.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.14 million to $347.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $350.30 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 47,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,078. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $687.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,342 shares of company stock worth $154,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.