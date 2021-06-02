Castle Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $14,282.16 and $16.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.76 or 0.00538518 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023037 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.39 or 0.01356845 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,220,136 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

