Castweet (CTT) Market Capitalization Tops $192,277.69

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $192,277.69 and approximately $21,947.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.01082274 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000136 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00162924 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

