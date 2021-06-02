CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 86,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

