Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.