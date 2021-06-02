Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,332. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.