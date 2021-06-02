Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.24. 60,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,351. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

