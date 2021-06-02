Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,719. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

