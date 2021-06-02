Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,564 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. 220,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

