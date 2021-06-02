Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 1.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

SPGP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,487. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.43.

