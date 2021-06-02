Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.38. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.