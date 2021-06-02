Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

