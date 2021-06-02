Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:CPAC opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.