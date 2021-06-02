Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP James J. Kim Buys 619 Shares

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP James J. Kim bought 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,526.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.89. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

