Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 173,291 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,291 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 2.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of KLA worth $236,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,250. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.