Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $62,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

