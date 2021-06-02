Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 452,721 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,775,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,721 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $146,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,570,531. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

