Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 502,820 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502,820 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $45,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 277,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,061,000 after buying an additional 213,811 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $9,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,856. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

