Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 57,594 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,594 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Advance Auto Parts worth $114,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Shares of AAP traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.49. 30,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,003. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

