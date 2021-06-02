Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $53,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 23,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

