Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Certara by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 17,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -81.13. Certara has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

