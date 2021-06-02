Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 1,184 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

