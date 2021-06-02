Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 1,366 BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of ITEQ stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93.

