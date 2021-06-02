Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 266 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

