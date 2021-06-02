Certified Advisory Corp Invests $103,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

